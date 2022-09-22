Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.22

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.22 and traded as high as $23.81. Chuy’s shares last traded at $23.24, with a volume of 83,252 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHUY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Chuy’s Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $440.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.07 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Chuy’s by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 18,783 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

