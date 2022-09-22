Cim LLC Has $12.99 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,913.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,867 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $118.54 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 106.27, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

