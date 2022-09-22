Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $25.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 599823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,797.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Down 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $30,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 2.23.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 64.45% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

