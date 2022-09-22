Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 1.5%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.63 ($0.02). 3,728,412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 5,680,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 1.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Cloudbreak Discovery Company Profile

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

