Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Shares Up 13.2%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. 14,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 23,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 13.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codere Online Luxembourg

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Codere Online Luxembourg by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 29,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

