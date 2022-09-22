Comparing GSK (NYSE:GSK) & 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares GSK and 2seventy bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSK 12.91% 27.84% 7.32% 2seventy bio -496.68% -100.76% -43.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.9% of GSK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of GSK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of 2seventy bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSK $46.91 billion 1.29 $6.03 billion $3.02 9.86 2seventy bio $54.52 million 9.86 -$292.21 million ($10.34) -1.37

This table compares GSK and 2seventy bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

GSK has higher revenue and earnings than 2seventy bio. 2seventy bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GSK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GSK and 2seventy bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSK 1 9 1 0 2.00 2seventy bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

2seventy bio has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential upside of 109.51%. Given 2seventy bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 2seventy bio is more favorable than GSK.

Summary

GSK beats 2seventy bio on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, HIV, immuno-inflammation, oncology, anti-viral, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterial, and dermatology. It also provides consumer healthcare products in wellness, oral health, nutrition, and skin health categories. The company offers its consumer healthcare products in the form of nasal sprays, tablets, syrups, lozenges, gum and trans-dermal patches, caplets, infant syrup drops, liquid filled suspension, wipes, gels, effervescents, toothpastes, toothbrushes, mouthwashes, denture adhesives and cleansers, topical creams and non-medicated patches, lip balm, gummies, and soft chews. It has collaboration agreements with 23andMe; Lyell Immunopharma, Inc.; Novartis; Sanofi SA; Surface Oncology; Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.; Alector, Inc.; and CureVac AG., as well as strategic partnership with IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. and Vir Biotechnology, Inc. The company was formerly known as GlaxoSmithKline plc and changed its name to GSK plc in May 2022. GSK plc was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Brentford, the United Kingdom.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

