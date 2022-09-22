Comparing KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA) & Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)

KludeIn I Acquisition (NASDAQ:INKA – Get Rating) and Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for KludeIn I Acquisition and Zendesk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KludeIn I Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Zendesk 0 14 0 0 2.00

Zendesk has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Zendesk’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zendesk is more favorable than KludeIn I Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

65.2% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Zendesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of KludeIn I Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Zendesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Zendesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KludeIn I Acquisition N/A N/A -$410,000.00 N/A N/A Zendesk $1.34 billion 7.06 -$223.64 million ($2.28) -33.56

KludeIn I Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zendesk.

Volatility and Risk

KludeIn I Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zendesk has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KludeIn I Acquisition and Zendesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KludeIn I Acquisition N/A -50.67% 3.45% Zendesk -18.33% -42.82% -7.11%

Summary

Zendesk beats KludeIn I Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KludeIn I Acquisition

KludeIn I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on completing a business combination with a software or technology-enabled business serving consumers or enterprises in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc., a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat and messaging software to connect with customers on websites and mobile devices applications; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Gather, a community forum software that allows customer end-users to connect and collaborate; Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for organizations to measure and enhance the customer experience; and Zendesk Sell, a sales customer relationship management (CRM) product solution to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility. In addition, it provides Zendesk Sunshine, a CRM platform; Sunshine Conversations, a messaging platform solution; Zendesk Developer Tools, a combination of application programming interfaces, web widget, and mobile software development kits; Zendesk APIs that allow users to build custom integrations and interact with Zendesk data; and Zendesk Apps that enable organizations to customize Zendesk product and platform solution interfaces and optimize workflow through plug-ins, as well as Zendesk Suite, an omnichannel offering, which combines its solutions. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

