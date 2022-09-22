Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 29th. Analysts expect Comtech Telecommunications to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.78 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Insider Activity at Comtech Telecommunications

In other news, COO Maria Hedden bought 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $49,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $49,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lisa Lesavoy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,824.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Hedden purchased 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $289,249 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comtech Telecommunications

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,034 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

