Contrasting DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) and VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS)

VIQ Solutions (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) and DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares VIQ Solutions and DouYu International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get VIQ Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIQ Solutions -32.94% -65.24% -31.12% DouYu International -5.02% -6.12% -4.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VIQ Solutions and DouYu International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIQ Solutions $31.05 million 0.70 -$19.68 million ($0.45) -1.44 DouYu International $1.44 billion 0.27 -$91.31 million ($0.19) -6.53

Analyst Recommendations

VIQ Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DouYu International. DouYu International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIQ Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for VIQ Solutions and DouYu International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIQ Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 DouYu International 3 1 0 0 1.25

VIQ Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 515.38%. DouYu International has a consensus target price of $2.26, indicating a potential upside of 82.46%. Given VIQ Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe VIQ Solutions is more favorable than DouYu International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.3% of VIQ Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of DouYu International shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of DouYu International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

VIQ Solutions has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DouYu International has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DouYu International beats VIQ Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIQ Solutions

(Get Rating)

VIQ Solutions Inc. operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Related Revenue, and Technology Services. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology. The Technology Services segment provides recording and transcription services. The company offers CapturePro that securely speeds the capture, creation, and management of large volumes of information, as well as preserves and secures the spoken word and video image, and delivers data; MobileMic Pro for capturing and managing incident reports, recorded statements, case notes, and other vital information; NetScribe, a speech-to-text engine to consolidate, accelerate, and optimize transcription workflows; aiAssist, a multi-tenant workflow and analysis platform to manage, convert, and analyze large volumes of audio and visual content; and FirstDraft that converts audio files to text to provide access to interviews, testimonies, recorded calls, and dictations. It also provides legal, criminal justice, insurance, government, medical, corporate finance, media, and transcription services. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mississauga, Canada.

About DouYu International

(Get Rating)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers. The company also sponsors eSports teams and organizes eSports tournaments. In addition, it streams other content to include a spectrum of live streaming entertainment options, such as talent shows, music, outdoor, and travel. Further, the company records and offers video clips to allow users to watch replays of selective live streaming content; and allows viewers and streamers to edit and upload short video clips by themselves. DouYu International Holdings Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.