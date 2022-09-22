Contrasting Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Heliogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of Heliogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Engie Brasil Energia and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 352.59%. Given Heliogen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Engie Brasil Energia.

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 14.64% 22.10% 4.63% Heliogen N/A -116.15% -62.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.32 billion 2.69 $289.76 million $0.42 18.21 Heliogen $8.80 million 37.64 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

Engie Brasil Energia has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Summary

Heliogen beats Engie Brasil Energia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia S.A., together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, it had an installed capacity of 8,218.7 megawatts. The company also transports natural gas through 4,500 km of gas pipelines in the Southeast, Northeast, and North regions of Brazil. In addition, it engages in manufacture, wholesale, retail sale, operation, and maintenance of solar panels. The company was formerly known as Tractebel Energia S.A. and changed its name to Engie Brasil Energia S.A. in July 2016. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil. Engie Brasil Energia S.A. operates as a subsidiary of ENGIE Brasil Participações Ltda.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

