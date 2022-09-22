Contrasting Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ)

Briggs & Stratton (OTCMKTS:BGGSQ – Get Rating) and Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Novo Integrated Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Briggs & Stratton N/A N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences -54.76% -18.76% -12.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Briggs & Stratton and Novo Integrated Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Briggs & Stratton $1.84 billion 0.00 -$54.08 million N/A N/A Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 3.50 -$4.46 million ($0.45) -2.33

Analyst Recommendations

Novo Integrated Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Briggs & Stratton.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Briggs & Stratton and Novo Integrated Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Briggs & Stratton 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.4% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Briggs & Stratton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.7% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Briggs & Stratton

(Get Rating)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry. This segment's products are used in various lawn and garden equipment applications, including walk-behind lawn mowers, riding lawn mowers, garden tillers, and snow throwers, as well as products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and other consumer applications, such as portable and standby generators, pumps, and pressure washers. It also manufactures and sells replacement engines and service parts to sales and service distributors. This segment primarily sells commercial engines under the Vanguard name. The Products segment primarily provides a line of lawn and garden power equipment, turf care products, portable and standby generators, pressure washers, snow throwers, and job site products. This segment sells its products through various channels of retail distribution comprising consumer home centers, warehouse clubs, mass merchants, independent dealers and distributors, and online merchants under its own brands that include the Briggs & Stratton, Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, Allmand, Billy Goat, Hurricane, Murray, Branco, and Victa, as well as other brands, which comprise Craftsman and Troy-Bilt. The company also exports its products principally to customers in Europe, Asia, Australia, and Canada. Briggs & Stratton Corporation was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin. On July 20, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

(Get Rating)

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary health care related products and services. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services, and Product Manufacturing and Development. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services. It also engages in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, pain management, rehabilitation, education, and prevention of various orthopedic, musculoskeletal, sports injury, and neurological conditions across various demographics, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric populations. In addition, the company offers eldercare physiotherapy services, such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, community based home care physiotherapy, community based group exercise classes and fall prevention programs, and community-based outpatient clinics; and elderly occupational therapy services for retirement home and community, and long-term care sectors. Further, it offers medical technology services, such as telemedicine and remote patient monitoring; and develops and distributes personalized health and wellness product solutions. The company operates 16 owned clinics. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Bellevue, Washington. Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ALMC-ASAP Holdings, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.