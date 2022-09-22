Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $575.36.
COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $493.07 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $218.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $530.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale
In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Company Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
