Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.23

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.
CUZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
