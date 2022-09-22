Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.23

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.23 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 33,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 7,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Featured Articles

