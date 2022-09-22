Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Price Target Raised to CHF 6.60 at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.66.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04.

Institutional Trading of Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CS. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the second quarter worth $50,000. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Further Reading

