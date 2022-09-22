Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.89.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Crew Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CR stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.25. The company has a market cap of C$905.42 million and a P/E ratio of 3.16. Crew Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.10 and a 12 month high of C$6.99.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$198.24 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

