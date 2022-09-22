Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.
In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.
Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
