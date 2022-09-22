Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $58.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Criteo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other news, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $107,810.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,968,598.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $428,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,681 shares of company stock valued at $537,294 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 13.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,248,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $142,975,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Criteo by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 329,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 242,454 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo during the 1st quarter valued at $3,982,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 141,532 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. Criteo has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.24 million. Criteo had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

