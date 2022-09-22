Critical Comparison: Peloton Interactive (PTON) & Its Peers

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Peloton Interactive to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Peloton Interactive $3.58 billion -$2.83 billion -1.05 Peloton Interactive Competitors $3.70 billion $106.29 million 2.34

Peloton Interactive’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Peloton Interactive. Peloton Interactive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peloton Interactive -78.64% -102.05% -34.62% Peloton Interactive Competitors -6.30% 0.24% 1.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Peloton Interactive and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

79.4% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Peloton Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Peloton Interactive has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peloton Interactive’s peers have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peloton Interactive 2 15 17 0 2.44 Peloton Interactive Competitors 51 414 897 12 2.63

Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus price target of $33.30, indicating a potential upside of 267.91%. As a group, “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 131.96%. Given Peloton Interactive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Peloton Interactive is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Peloton Interactive peers beat Peloton Interactive on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes. As of June 30, 2022, it had approximately 6.9 million members. The company markets and sells its interactive fitness products directly through its retail showrooms and at onepeloton.com. Peloton Interactive, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

