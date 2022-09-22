Critical Contrast: BT Brands (BTBD) versus Its Peers

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Rating) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare BT Brands to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BT Brands 2.15% 3.17% 2.03% BT Brands Competitors 1.04% -54.67% 1.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for BT Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A BT Brands Competitors 487 3977 5226 205 2.52

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 18.35%. Given BT Brands’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BT Brands has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares BT Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BT Brands $8.45 million $610,000.00 37.84 BT Brands Competitors $1.85 billion $220.14 million 9.47

BT Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BT Brands competitors beat BT Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

BT Brands Company Profile

BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates nine Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

