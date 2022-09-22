Critical Review: Tyra Biosciences (TYRA) vs. Its Peers

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) is one of 952 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tyra Biosciences to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tyra Biosciences and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyra Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tyra Biosciences Competitors 3107 13061 39260 634 2.67

Tyra Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 179.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.85%. Given Tyra Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tyra Biosciences is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

85.6% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Tyra Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tyra Biosciences N/A -$26.29 million -4.33 Tyra Biosciences Competitors $1.84 billion $245.93 million -4.01

Tyra Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tyra Biosciences. Tyra Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Tyra Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyra Biosciences N/A -15.74% -15.39% Tyra Biosciences Competitors -3,209.15% -160.98% -24.45%

Summary

Tyra Biosciences beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company is also developing programs targeting FGFR2- intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma,FGFR3-related achondroplasia, REarranged during transfection kinase, and FGFR4-related cancers. In addition, the company offers SNAP platform which enable rapid structural design through iterative molecular SNAPshots. Tyra Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

