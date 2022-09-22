Culp (NYSE:CULP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Culp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of CULP opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $14.31.

Insider Transactions at Culp

Culp ( NYSE:CULP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $56.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.97 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. Analysts predict that Culp will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 17,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $80,109.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,685.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Culp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Culp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Culp by 4.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Culp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Further Reading

