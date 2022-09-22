CVA Family Office LLC Has $4.79 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% in the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after acquiring an additional 43,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $238.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.90 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

