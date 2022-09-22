CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
