CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 402 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,634 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.6% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,307,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,302,113,000 after purchasing an additional 133,277 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $17,149,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $5,380,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $153.72 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.23 and a 200 day moving average of $155.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

