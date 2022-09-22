Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 4,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 717,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

Specifically, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,077,904 shares in the company, valued at $177,109,907.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $187,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,306,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,461,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 148,670 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $2,900,551.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,077,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,109,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,709 shares of company stock worth $14,267,679. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.