Decisive Dividend (CVE:DE) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Decisive Dividend Co. (CVE:DE – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.53. Approximately 542 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.51.

The company has a market cap of C$57.15 million and a PE ratio of 20.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.38.

Decisive Dividend Company Profile

Decisive Dividend Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wood and gas burning stoves, and fireplace inserts in Canada, the United States, and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Finished Product and Component Manufacturing. The company also designs, manufactures, and markets air blast sprayers for use in agricultural industry under the Turbo Mist brand; and wastewater evaporator systems that are used in mining, oil and gas, and waste management industries.

