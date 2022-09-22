Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ) Trading Down 0.7%

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.61 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 4,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 11,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

Defiance Digital Revolution ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Digital Revolution ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Defiance Digital Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:NFTZ – Get Rating) by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 6.60% of Defiance Digital Revolution ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

