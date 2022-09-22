Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 431,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,925,000 after acquiring an additional 293,116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,420.5% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 106,637 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DELL opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.15. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $1,106,947.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

