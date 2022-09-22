Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DEN has been the subject of several other reports. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Denbury from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.72.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DEN opened at $79.38 on Monday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $93.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 3.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Denbury by 31.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Denbury by 0.8% during the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Denbury by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Denbury by 6.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.