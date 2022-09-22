Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.
DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.
Denny’s Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Denny’s (DENN)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.