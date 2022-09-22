Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Denny’s to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Denny's alerts:

Denny’s Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

Denny’s Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.