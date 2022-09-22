DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.65

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.65 and last traded at $30.65, with a volume of 1677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.90.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XRAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after buying an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,773 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11,805,127.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 8,220.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,292,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,448 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

