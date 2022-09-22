Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.18

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.18 and traded as high as $32.36. Dime Community Bancshares shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 68,736 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Dime Community Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

In related news, Director Raymond A. Nielsen acquired 1,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.18 per share, with a total value of $61,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,392 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,278,058.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $4,746,565.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,017,080.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,923 shares of company stock valued at $8,610,956. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 547,293 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 179.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 16.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,303 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Recommended Stories

