Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

DIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CL King reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Dine Brands Global Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DIN opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.82. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $61.29 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.25 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 37.99%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,113,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,446 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,405,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $91,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 29.4% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 702,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after purchasing an additional 159,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,711,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

