Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Share Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.30

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.30 and traded as high as $39.51. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $39.48, with a volume of 11,401,113 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Trading Up 4.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 635.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

