Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $518.57.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $516.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.53.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

