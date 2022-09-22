Diversified Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Workiva were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Workiva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Workiva by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its stake in Workiva by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 41,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WK opened at $65.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.15. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 137.88% and a negative net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

WK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

