Diversified Trust Co Buys 475 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $227.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day moving average of $248.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

