Diversified Trust Co Buys New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after buying an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,175,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,284,883,000 after purchasing an additional 442,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $136.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $148.04. The company has a market capitalization of $171.52 billion, a PE ratio of 99.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.10 and its 200 day moving average is $134.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.38.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,216,626.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.