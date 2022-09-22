Diversified Trust Co Buys New Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,970 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Fluor by 596.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fluor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Fluor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.
Fluor Price Performance
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.18). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Fluor’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.
About Fluor
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
