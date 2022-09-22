Diversified Trust Co Grows Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 972 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 591 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $414.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $406.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $406.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $276.37 on Thursday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.35 and a 1 year high of $444.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $343.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.38%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

