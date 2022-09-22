Diversified Trust Co Has $526,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $113.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.41.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.