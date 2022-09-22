Diversified Trust Co Has $543,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 125.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,575 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after buying an additional 1,086,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after buying an additional 844,052 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average is $75.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

