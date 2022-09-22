Diversified Trust Co Has $597,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,212,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,018,000 after buying an additional 268,338 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Gartner by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,387,000 after buying an additional 18,532 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,533 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $3,067,660.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $287.60 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.39 and a 1-year high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

