Diversified Trust Co Has $673,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after purchasing an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $118.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.00 and its 200-day moving average is $124.68.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

