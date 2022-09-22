Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 93,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 96,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Select Medical by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Select Medical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 215,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of SEM opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $37.08.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

See Also

