Diversified Trust Co Lowers Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,735,000 after purchasing an additional 145,113 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $13,469,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 137,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 53,926 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

MGPI stock opened at $107.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.99. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $117.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 9.02%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total transaction of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,193,899.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $407,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,309,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,193,899.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,800 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $180,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,998.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,545 shares of company stock valued at $894,527. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

