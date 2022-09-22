Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.17. The stock has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

