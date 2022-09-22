Diversified Trust Co Lowers Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Diversified Trust Co cut its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26,666.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

