Diversified Trust Co Makes New $521,000 Investment in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Greif by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Greif in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

GEF stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif Increases Dividend

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Greif from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greif news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,413.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,482 shares in the company, valued at $163,600,473.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,413.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,481 shares of company stock worth $3,820,097. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Greif Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.