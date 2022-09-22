Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Okta were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Barton Investment Management lifted its position in Okta by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in Okta by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 145,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,413,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Okta
In other Okta news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares in the company, valued at $891,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,168 shares of company stock valued at $2,449,229. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
Okta Trading Down 2.6 %
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.73.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- The Worst May be Over for Target, But is the Stock Safe to Buy?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Two Fun Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Novavax Remains a Risk-On Stock in a Risk-Off Market
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.