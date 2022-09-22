Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,312 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,491 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Shell were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at $883,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,572,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHEL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shares of SHEL opened at $52.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

